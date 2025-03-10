MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Acquires 172,703 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 172,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.37 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$754,712.11 ($477,665.89).

MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

MFF Capital Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.

