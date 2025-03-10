MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 11.6% – Should You Sell?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $247.20 and last traded at $253.78. Approximately 8,695,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 18,778,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Mizuho started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 6,992.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 119,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.