Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,449,000 after purchasing an additional 433,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,715,668,000 after purchasing an additional 125,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,030,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,253,952,000 after buying an additional 409,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,554,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,925,498,000 after buying an additional 599,490 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $376.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.02. The company has a market cap of $374.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

