Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $215,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $578.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $599.05 and a 200-day moving average of $589.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

