Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

EMR opened at $118.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

