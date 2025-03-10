Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,695 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

