Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,750,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,013,000 after buying an additional 134,539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,018,000 after acquiring an additional 209,174 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 888,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,751,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $84.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

