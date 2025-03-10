Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 202,008 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 170,905 shares.The stock last traded at $29.20 and had previously closed at $28.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIGO shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.98.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

