MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Shares Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 155,731 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 148,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

MMTec Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

About MMTec

(Get Free Report)

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MMTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.