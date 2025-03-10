Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Releases Earnings Results

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Mobile Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. Mobile Infrastructure updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Mobile Infrastructure Price Performance

BEEP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. 20,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,638. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Mobile Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Mobile Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Mobile Infrastructure in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Mobile Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

About Mobile Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.