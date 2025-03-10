Morton Community Bank Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Morton Community Bank cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $777,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 8.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in CVS Health by 83.7% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 10,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 72.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

