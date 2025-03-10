Morton Community Bank Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Morton Community Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Morton Community Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 70,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 826,259 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

