Morton Community Bank Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Morton Community Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Morton Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,269,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,595,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,265 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,386,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,385,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSCS opened at $20.32 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.