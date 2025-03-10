Morton Community Bank Purchases 1,445 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Morton Community Bank raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DOX opened at $90.46 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

