Morton Community Bank Purchases 49,691 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Morton Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 901.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,691 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.1% of Morton Community Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,341,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706,708 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7,601.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,945,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 860.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,786,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 931.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,482,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $79.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

