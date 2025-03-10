Mother Iggy (MOTHER) Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Mother Iggy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mother Iggy has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $2.96 million worth of Mother Iggy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mother Iggy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,189.71 or 0.99873420 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,634.54 or 0.99198801 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Mother Iggy

Mother Iggy’s total supply is 986,143,154 tokens. Mother Iggy’s official Twitter account is @motherprovides. The official website for Mother Iggy is www.mother.fun.

Buying and Selling Mother Iggy

According to CryptoCompare, “Mother Iggy (MOTHER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Mother Iggy has a current supply of 986,143,154.31. The last known price of Mother Iggy is 0.00606808 USD and is down -14.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $2,599,932.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mother.fun/.”

