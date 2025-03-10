MP Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,089 call options on the company. This is an increase of 12% compared to the typical volume of 4,541 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $9,273,214.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,643,076 shares in the company, valued at $375,590,254.76. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.99. 1,117,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,699. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.45.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

