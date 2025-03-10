Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 9,134.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,628,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,699,000 after buying an additional 2,725,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Mplx by 5,070.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 977,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,797,000 after acquiring an additional 958,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,917,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 654,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 188,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 147,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Mplx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 90.74%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

