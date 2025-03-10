MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 7.0% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $468.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $474.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.36. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

