M&T Bank Corp Acquires 709 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $204.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $218.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

