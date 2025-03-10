M&T Bank Corp Acquires 709 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $204.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $218.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on TTWO
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.