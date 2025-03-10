M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,381 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Certara by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,995,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,385 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 839.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Certara stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

