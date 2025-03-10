M&T Bank Corp Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 322,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 56,725 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 393,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

