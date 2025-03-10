M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 410.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $596.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $727.53.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

