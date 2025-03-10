Multichain Trading Down 53.1% This Week (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Multichain has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $223,566.16 worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,321.12 or 0.99721333 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,676.80 or 0.98940821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) on Ethereum was a protocol for cross-chain interoperability, originally launched as Anyswap in July 2020. It facilitated secure asset transfers across blockchain networks through a Secure Multi-Party Computation (SMPC) network. With services including bridging, routing, cross-chain messaging, and NFT support, MULTI served as a governance token within the ecosystem. In 2023, the project faced critical disruptions: CEO Zhao Jun was reportedly arrested in China, leading to infrastructure issues, and a subsequent security exploit resulted in the unauthorised transfer of $126 million. The protocol was shut down in July 2023, leaving the Ethereum-based MULTI token as a historical asset without active functionality.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

