Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 176 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.85. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

