Naviter Wealth LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,248 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 416.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

