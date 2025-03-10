NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

