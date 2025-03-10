NBT Bank N A NY Buys 9,696 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.45 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.56. The stock has a market cap of $272.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

