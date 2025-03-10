NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $154.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.76.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

