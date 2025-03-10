NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $261.67 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $242.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

