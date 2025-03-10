NBT Bank N A NY Has $23.05 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $2,218,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 47,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %

PG stock opened at $176.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $153.52 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

