NBT Bank N A NY Sells 258 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $578.51 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.11.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

