NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.44, Zacks reports. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 27.99%.
NCS Multistage Stock Performance
NCS Multistage stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.40. 24,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 2.63.
About NCS Multistage
