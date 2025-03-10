Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Price

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 481.40% from the company’s previous close.

TRVI has been the topic of several other reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $63,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

