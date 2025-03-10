Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.61.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nerdy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Nerdy
Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy
Institutional Trading of Nerdy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 145,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 79,624 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nerdy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $1.62 on Monday. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.
About Nerdy
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nerdy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.