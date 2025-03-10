Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nerdy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 850,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,036.13. This trade represents a 54.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,743,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,439.52. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,843 shares of company stock worth $344,177. Corporate insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 145,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 79,624 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $1.62 on Monday. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

