Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NMRA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $22.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

NMRA stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $240.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.59.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 406,891 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,209,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 707,409 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

