New Insight Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,487 Shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM)

New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDEM. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dahring Cusmano LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $277,000.

Get Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.