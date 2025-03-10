New Insight Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

New Insight Wealth Advisors decreased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $146,094,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after purchasing an additional 700,465 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5,396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 663,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,716,000 after purchasing an additional 651,525 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,407,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,578,000 after buying an additional 554,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $178.08 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 659.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.90.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $19,363,261.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,110. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,584.10. The trade was a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 572,062 shares of company stock worth $101,051,440. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.52.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

