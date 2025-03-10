NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 887,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 4.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $67,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $30,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NKE opened at $78.68 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $102.49. The firm has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Get Our Latest Report on NIKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.