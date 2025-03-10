Node AI Price Down 46.7% This Week (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Node AI has a total market cap of $24.50 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Node AI has traded 46.7% lower against the dollar. One Node AI token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Node AI Profile

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,067,702 tokens. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 96,067,701.83293835 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.27710848 USD and is down -25.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,062,411.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

