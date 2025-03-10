Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Northern Graphite Stock Up 14.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.
About Northern Graphite
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
