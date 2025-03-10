Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUBD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 175,789 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.05 on Monday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

