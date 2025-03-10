NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the computer hardware maker on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

NVIDIA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% annually over the last three years. NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 0.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $112.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.66 and its 200 day moving average is $131.68.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

