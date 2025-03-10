Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 855268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 160,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

