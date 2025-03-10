OFI Invest Asset Management Buys Shares of 9,949 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Welltower by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

Welltower Trading Down 1.2 %

Welltower stock opened at $147.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $158.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.