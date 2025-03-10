OFI Invest Asset Management Takes Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 497,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 33,411 shares during the period. Mad River Investors increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 294,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,659,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,240,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 27.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The mining company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 231.09% and a net margin of 93.80%.

Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $5.95 per share. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $23.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 97.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.51%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.