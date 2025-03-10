Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $67.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ON stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $82.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in Onsemi by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

