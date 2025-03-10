Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

Oracle Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,622,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,639,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $416.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. Oracle has a 52 week low of $111.18 and a 52 week high of $198.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oracle stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 189.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

