Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,355.81

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $9,355.81 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,151,698 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a multi-asset blockchain platform that facilitates the storage, transfer, and verification of information and assets across various public blockchains. It acts as a hub, allowing fluid asset movement and interaction within a single network, aiming to solve the liquidity problem of traditional blockchain systems. The ORC token is used for transferring data or assets, staking, governance voting rights, and as part of the cost for using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC).”

