Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,839 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.03 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.